Overview

Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vesona works at KAISER MEDICAL CENTER in Santa Rosa, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

