See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (45)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Vesona works at KAISER MEDICAL CENTER in Santa Rosa, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Trisha Dmytruk, FNP
Trisha Dmytruk, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Rosa Mercury Way Medical Office
    2240 MERCURY WAY, Santa Rosa, CA 95407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 570-3434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Complicated Monochromic Twins Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vesona?

    Jun 26, 2022
    Dr. Vesona delivered my son 8 years ago and I am so grateful for the care she gave us. There were some complications involved but she made it so easy to talk to her and ask questions. We will forever be grateful to her.
    Kelli loman — Jun 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vesona to family and friends

    Dr. Vesona's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vesona

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD.

    About Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164652913
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vesona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vesona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vesona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vesona works at KAISER MEDICAL CENTER in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vesona’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Vesona. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vesona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vesona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vesona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jenny Vesona, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.