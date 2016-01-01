Dr. Jenny Velez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Velez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenny Velez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sanford, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Velez works at
Locations
Nemours Children's Primary Care - Sanford1149 Rinehart Rd, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 323-3491
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jenny Velez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437156502
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Reg Healthcare Sys|University Pediatric Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velez works at
Dr. Velez speaks Spanish.
Dr. Velez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velez.
