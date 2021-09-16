Overview

Dr. Jenny Tang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Tang works at Mount Sinai Doctors Faculty Practice in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.