Dr. Jenny Tang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenny Tang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Obgyn and Reproductive Services At May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors5 E 98th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Tang about amenorrhea. She was professional, intelligent, courteous, and encouraging. Her advice was spot on, and she responds to messages so quickly. She is extremely helpful. I wouldn’t hesitate one bit to recommend her. She is the best doctor I have been able to find by far.
About Dr. Jenny Tang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- Female
- 1205889656
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
