Dr. Tan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenny Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenny Tan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA.
Dr. Tan works at
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group Anaheim100 S Anaheim Blvd # 101, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like that the office runs "on time" for appointments, and the staff is friendly and professional. Dr. Tan is a great doctor - she spends time with her patients and listens to them. She also is forward thinking and direct. I was referred to her by my mom, and I have referred my husband.
About Dr. Jenny Tan, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1457620528
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Anaheim
- Family Practice
