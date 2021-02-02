Dr. Jenny Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Jenny Smith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Tennessee Endoscopy Center1706 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 983-0073
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith is great! She seems to really know her stuff and remembered me and my problems.
About Dr. Jenny Smith, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1912115460
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
