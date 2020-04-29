See All Pediatricians in San Jose, CA
Dr. Jenny Saw, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jenny Saw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. 

Dr. Saw works at Jenny H Saw, M.D., Professional Medical Corporation in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jenny H Saw
    200 Jose Figueres Ave, San Jose, CA 95116 (408) 923-8522

  • O'Connor Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Apr 29, 2020
    Thank you Dr. Saw!
    Debbie C. — Apr 29, 2020
    • Pediatrics
    • English, Burmese and Chinese
    • 1649541996
    Dr. Jenny Saw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saw accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Saw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saw works at Jenny H Saw, M.D., Professional Medical Corporation in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Saw’s profile.

    Dr. Saw speaks Burmese and Chinese.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

