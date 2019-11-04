Overview

Dr. Jenny Pozadzides, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas, Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.



Dr. Pozadzides works at MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER in Houston, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Breast Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.