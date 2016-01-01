Dr. Jenny Petkova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petkova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Petkova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenny Petkova, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Medical University of Sofia and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Petkova works at
Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6550 Fannin St Ste 1101, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jenny Petkova, MD
- Hematology
- English, Bulgarian, Russian and Spanish
- Female
- 1447202122
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin Associated Hospitals
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
- Medical University of Sofia
- Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Christiana Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petkova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petkova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petkova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petkova has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petkova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petkova speaks Bulgarian, Russian and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Petkova. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petkova.
