Dr. Jenny Oh, MD
Dr. Jenny Oh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Rheumatology Therapeutics18376 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 996-4077
Rheumatology Therapeutics Medical Center18386 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 996-4077
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Dr. Jenny OH is phenomenal. She pays great attention to detail and treats her patients with the utmost compassion and care. She will explain everything you need to know about your condition and treatment. I highly recommend her and her amazing team.
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
