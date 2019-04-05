See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Miami, FL
Pulmonary Disease
Overview

Dr. Jenny Machuca, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center

Dr. Machuca works at Pulmonary Physicians of South Florida LLC in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Pulmonary Physicians of South Florida LLC
    8600 SW 92nd St Ste 204A, Miami, FL 33156
    Ppsf LLC L & M
    7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 201, South Miami, FL 33143

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  South Miami Hospital
  West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchiectasis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asbestosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Common Cold
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu)
Labored Breathing
Lung Cancer
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Disorders
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thrombosis
Tuberculosis
Vascular Disease
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Connecticare
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Fidelis Care
    Healthfirst
    HealthPartners
    Humana
    Locals (any local)
    MagnaCare
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Neighborhood Health Plan
    Oxford Health Plans
    SelectHealth
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 05, 2019
    Amazing, professional and very helpful. Highly recommended if you want to get healthy and be properly diagnosed
    — Apr 05, 2019
    About Dr. Jenny Machuca, MD

    Specialties
    Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1578550943
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    COLLEGE OF NEW ROCHELLE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenny Machuca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Machuca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Machuca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Machuca has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Machuca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machuca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machuca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

