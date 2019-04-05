Dr. Jenny Machuca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machuca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Machuca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenny Machuca, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
Dr. Machuca works at
Locations
1
Pulmonary Physicians of South Florida LLC8600 SW 92nd St Ste 204A, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 436-9933
2
Ppsf LLC L & M7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 201, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-9404
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing, professional and very helpful. Highly recommended if you want to get healthy and be properly diagnosed
About Dr. Jenny Machuca, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1578550943
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- COLLEGE OF NEW ROCHELLE
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Machuca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machuca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Machuca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Machuca works at
Dr. Machuca has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Machuca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Machuca speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Machuca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machuca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machuca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machuca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.