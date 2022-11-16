Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenny Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jenny Lin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Locations
Sandy Springs6135 Barfield Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-8500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Sei Bello LLC4850 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 501, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 Directions (770) 962-1616
Hitchcock Clinicthe100 Hitchcock Way, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 695-2500Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lin was kind and patient. I never felt rush whenever I visited. She always found a solution in making me feel better. Dr. Reddy her replacement, on the other hand, is always in a rush she'll make promises that she does not keep. For example, she said she would send me to a spine specialist twice in two different visits because of that pain I've been experiencing no date or appointment was ever set up. Her labs are incomplete, she wonders if it's a particular problem or another but never concludes. Dr. Reddy is a terrible doctor.
About Dr. Jenny Lin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1013145515
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
