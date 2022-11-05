Dr. Jenny Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenny Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
ENT Of Georgia484 Irvin Ct # 140, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 297-4230
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Have been using her for years. Visited her in October 2022, I had water behind my ear drum she cured me. Thank you Dr. Kim.
About Dr. Jenny Kim, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Tulane/Charity/Ochsner
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Vertigo, Ear Ache and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
