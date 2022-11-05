Overview

Dr. Jenny Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at ENT Of Georgia in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Ear Ache and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.