Dr. Jin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenny Jin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jenny Jin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center Inc6165 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-3500
St. Alphonsus Reg Med1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 302-3500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am now almost 69 years old I suffered for two years using a walker. I interviewed three surgeons before choosing Dr. Jin. Dr. Jin has an amazing positive personality. She was highly recommended to me by my physical therapist. She replaced both my hips within a four month period. I have to agree these hip replacements are simply amazing. I do not walk with a walker any more! Thanks Dr. Jin! I give you a 100 percent plus wonderful review! I slipped and mentioned to Dr. Jin that I talk to my Weiner dog (Penny Lane) about my new titanium hips! Oops! I guess I am getting pretty old. The fact that titanium is a big part of me now makes good doggie conversation! Thanks, Dr. Jin...I give you a 120 percent great review! Professional surgeon for sure!
About Dr. Jenny Jin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1235493206
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
