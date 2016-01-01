Dr. Jenny Hua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Hua, MD
Overview
Dr. Jenny Hua, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
El Camino Hospital-snf2500 Grant Rd, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (800) 967-2289Monday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pmSaturday6:00am - 6:00pmSunday6:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jenny Hua, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1740397074
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hua speaks Mandarin.
