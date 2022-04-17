Dr. Jenny Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Hu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jenny Hu, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 830 S Flower St Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 486-8630
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience with Dr. Jennifer Hu! Dr. Jennifer Hu is a wonderful surgeon, and the staff was always helpful and kind. Not only has she taken great care of my health, but also she is lovely to speak with at every appointment. I especially loved how Dr. Jennifer Hu really took her time to explain my conditions with me as well as my treatment options. A couple days after the surgery, I talked with her over the phone many times, asked questions about what was bothering me, and received comprehensive answers. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend becoming her patient!
About Dr. Jenny Hu, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
