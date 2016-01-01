Dr. Jenny Griswold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griswold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Griswold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenny Griswold, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Griswold works at
Locations
Pediatric Associates, Samaritan Office2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 830, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (575) 210-8922Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jenny Griswold, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1245380013
Education & Certifications
- Children's Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griswold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griswold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Griswold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griswold.
