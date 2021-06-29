Dr. Jenny Clifford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clifford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Clifford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenny Clifford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Clifford works at
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Pediatric Center9101 N Central Expy Ste 420, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 823-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clifford has seen all three of our boys since we changed practices in 2011 when another practice made a huge mistake. What I love about Dr. Clifford is she listens to me as the parent. She doesn't just look at symptoms and because of that she caught a situation that could of been much worse in our youngest son and now he is healthy and thriving. A mother's intuition sometimes knows more than a medical book and the fact that she takes the time to listen means everything and she is extremely thorough and will calm any of my concerns by taking time to research and let me know what she finds. I highly suggest Dr. Clifford!
About Dr. Jenny Clifford, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Usch Med
- Baylor
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clifford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clifford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clifford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Clifford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clifford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clifford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clifford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.