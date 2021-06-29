Overview

Dr. Jenny Clifford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Clifford works at Baylor Scott & White Pediatric Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.