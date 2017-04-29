Dr. Jenny Brakovec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brakovec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Brakovec, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenny Brakovec, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waco, TX. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 120 Hillcrest Medical Blvd, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 399-6000
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 202-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I haven't seen Dr. Brakovec yet (just her Nurse Practitioner, Tiffany Rose), but I've had nothing but good experiences in her office. I got in for an appt. with Tiffany quickly and there was no wait time. The office staff and nurses were all professional and friendly. Anytime I have a question or issue, I'm able to message them online and they respond quickly. I'm so glad I found a good OB/GYN in Waco!
About Dr. Jenny Brakovec, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
