Dr. Jenny Brakovec, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waco, TX. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.