Dr. Jenny Andrus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenny Andrus, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Orthopaedic & Spine Center250 Nat Turner Blvd S, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 596-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with Dr. Andrus. We are hopeful that she can help with my lower back pain. So far I am pleased with her approach. I highly recommend that she add face cradles to her tables and provide a stool for patients to use getting on and off the tables This is especially helpful for us older people.
About Dr. Jenny Andrus, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1851461909
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Med and Rehabilitation
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va
- College of William and Mary
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrus has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.