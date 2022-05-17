See All Podiatric Surgeons in Naples, FL
Dr. Jenny Adams, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jenny Adams, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Adams works at Adams Foot And Ankle in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adams Foot and Ankle
    3435 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 102, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 260-7476

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Anthem

    • Anthem
    Care 1st Health Plan
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    • Cigna
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart
    Heritage Provider Network
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    • Tricare
    Vista Health Plan
    Worker's Compensation
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jenny Adams, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114155678
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • JFK Medical Center
    Internship
    • Other
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenny Adams, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adams accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adams has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

