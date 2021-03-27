Dr. Jennings Godsy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godsy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennings Godsy, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennings Godsy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 11439 Spring Cypress Rd Unit A, Tomball, TX 77377 Directions (281) 631-0081
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godsy?
Dr. Godsy He's an amazing listener, caring, wants to make the patient comfortable. Talks to them while writing the scripts so the patient doesn't feel odd sitting quietly waiting. He asks about how your life is going and he isn't a pill pusher. I have so much respect for this Dr. I have been seeing him since he received the practice from Dr. Sneed many years ago. I've been going here for 15 years +. Once the practice was passed down to Godsy, everything changed and he improved the Practice by far. Best psychiatrist I've ever had. I am still a patient to this day.
About Dr. Jennings Godsy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1174726996
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godsy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godsy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godsy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godsy has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godsy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Godsy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godsy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godsy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godsy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.