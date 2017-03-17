Dr. Jennine Cabanellas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabanellas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennine Cabanellas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennine Cabanellas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Cabanellas works at
Locations
Wellington Wellness Institute, Palm Beach FL12777 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 1502, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 333-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is Amazing, I have never felt younger thanks to her, Doctor Cabanellas is one in a million that I can guarantee. 10/10
About Dr. Jennine Cabanellas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1003004540
Education & Certifications
- DelloRusso Laservision
- Columbia Presbyn Harlem Hosp
- Columbus Hosp
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- HARVARD MED SCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabanellas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabanellas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabanellas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabanellas works at
Dr. Cabanellas speaks Creole and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabanellas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabanellas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabanellas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabanellas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.