Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Zyromski, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Zyromski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Riverview Health.

Dr. Zyromski works at Hamilton Surgical Associates in Noblesville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Randolph Lopez, MD
4.8 (32)
Locations

  1. 1
    Hamilton Surgical Associates
    355 Westfield Rd Ste 120A, Noblesville, IN 46060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 776-8748

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
  • Riverview Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic

Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 14, 2019
    Dr and staff were courteous and professional. Highly recommended
    Mar 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Zyromski, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093738023
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med Coll OH
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Zyromski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zyromski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zyromski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zyromski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zyromski works at Hamilton Surgical Associates in Noblesville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Zyromski’s profile.

    Dr. Zyromski has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zyromski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zyromski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zyromski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zyromski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zyromski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

