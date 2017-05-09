See All Family Doctors in McKinney, TX
Dr. Jennifer Zomnir, MD

Family Medicine
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Zomnir, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio.

Dr. Zomnir works at Zomnir Family Medicine in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Zomnir Family Medicine
    Zomnir Family Medicine
8951 Collin McKinney Pkwy Ste 501, McKinney, TX 75070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Kelly in Carrollton, TX — May 09, 2017
    Dr. Jennifer Zomnir, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Zomnir, MD?
    About Dr. Jennifer Zomnir, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598718397
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center At Tyler
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Zomnir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zomnir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zomnir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zomnir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zomnir works at Zomnir Family Medicine in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Zomnir’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zomnir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zomnir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zomnir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zomnir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

