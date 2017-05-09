Dr. Jennifer Zomnir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zomnir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Zomnir, MD
Dr. Jennifer Zomnir, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio.
Zomnir Family Medicine8951 Collin McKinney Pkwy Ste 501, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- We do not accept health insurance
LOVE LOVE LOVE her!! She listens! She has time for you! You are important while you are there, and you are not rushed, and never EVER feel like just a number. Her assistant Keisha is just as awesome!
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Health Science Center At Tyler
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Family Practice
