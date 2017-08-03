Dr. Jennifer Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Klein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Parkville, MD.
Cvs Pharmacy #042129613 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234 Directions (443) 461-6767
Victory Springs Inc.210 Business Center Dr, Reisterstown, MD 21136 Directions (410) 833-2949Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Zinderman is a wonderful pediatrician. She is very patient with my active toddler boy who is into everything, all the time. He does not make it easy for her to examine him, but she is still able to examine him well, and diagnose and treat his issues. She understood my reservations about the regular immunization schedule, and we came up with a more spaced out immunization plan that worked for me (and my child). She is very understanding of children's needs and I highly recommend her.
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.