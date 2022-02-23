Overview

Dr. Jennifer Zikria, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from State University of New York at Brooklyn and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Zikria works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.