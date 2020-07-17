Dr. Jennifer Zander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Zander, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Zander, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL.
Dr. Zander works at
Locations
Palos Medical Group15300 West Ave Ste 122, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 403-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. After having a bad experience with a different doctor, she has helped changed my attitude towards endocrinologists. She helped get my Hashimotos under control and is very willing to listen to any concerns I have. She always answers my questions and makes me feel like I am her only patient of the day. My only complaint is the wait time. But, she is worth the wait, and I'll stick with her, just hoping it improves.
About Dr. Jennifer Zander, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1982850020
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zander accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zander works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Zander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zander.
