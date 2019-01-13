Dr. Jennifer Yuen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Yuen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Yuen, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Yuen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1758
-
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group18555 N 79th Ave Ste E105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 250-3837
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yuen?
Spent an hour explaining what happened to our little one. This dr answered every question we had and seemed patient enough to explain, in detail, what the possibilities were and what steps were needed to follow up. She is pretty straight-forward, so this directness might be construed as condescending, however if you understand what she is saying the visit will go well. We as parents are the voices for our children, so it's best to stand your ground and get those answers.
About Dr. Jennifer Yuen, DO
- Pediatric Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1679749154
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yuen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yuen works at
Dr. Yuen has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yuen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.