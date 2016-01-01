See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Yu works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 140, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Concussion Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Loss of Consciousness Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?

Photo: Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yu to family and friends

Dr. Yu's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Yu

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD.

About Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Mandarin
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1780079152
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York University Langone Medical Center - Brain Injury Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • Temple University Hospital / MossRehab - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Residency
Internship
  • Morristown Medical Center - Preliminary Internal Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Dominican Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yu works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yu’s profile.

Dr. Yu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.