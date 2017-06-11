Overview

Dr. Jennifer Yu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Yu works at Montefiore Medical Group-Castle Hill Family Practice in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.