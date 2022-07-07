Dr. Jennifer Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Young, MD is an Urology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University Of New York, Upstate Medical University|State University Of New York, Upstate Medical University|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
The Urology Group - Reston1860 Town Center Dr, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4875Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Urology Group - Lansdowne19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 112, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-7824Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
At the end of the day... Would you want compassion and punctuality or a skillful experienced and knowledgeable person to do the job right? I choose 2nd. This does not mean she did not show compassion in anyways, she answered all our questions and did what she does best. I am thankful that Dr. Young was here on the East Coast. If there is one thing I would mention is that we were disappointed with the Reston Office Staff. They told us to come into the office but it was virtual and we had to find a babysitter. They weren't apologetic and the front office person was very defensive.
About Dr. Jennifer Young, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740479971
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine
- State University Of New York, Upstate Medical University|State University Of New York, Upstate Medical University|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Young speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.