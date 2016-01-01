Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Young, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Young works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Canyon Eye Associates Inc.150 Taylor Station Rd Ste 150, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 866-9134
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
About Dr. Jennifer Young, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1275528010
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Stye and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Young speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.