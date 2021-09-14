Overview

Dr. Jennifer York, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. York works at Texas Neurology Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.