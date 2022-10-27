Overview

Dr. Jennifer Yonkof, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Yonkof works at ProMedica Physicians Family Medicine in Toledo, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH and Oregon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.