Dr. Jennifer Yonkof, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Yonkof, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Yonkof works at ProMedica Physicians Family Medicine in Toledo, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH and Oregon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Allergy and Immunology
    4041 W Sylvania Ave Ste 204, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 693-2230
  2. 2
    6005 M0ncl0va Rd Ste 2301, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 693-2230
  3. 3
    ProMedica Physicians Allergy and Immunology
    1050 Isaac Streets Dr Ste 128, Oregon, OH 43616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 893-7211
  4. 4
    ProMedica Physicians Allergy and Immunology
    5705 Monclova Rd Ste 205, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 893-7211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Drug Allergy Testing

Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Paramount

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Very thorough.
    Bob Cooley — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Yonkof, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639565401
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University - Wexner Medical Center
    • Rainbow Babies' and Children's Hospital
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    • Miami University
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Yonkof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yonkof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yonkof has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yonkof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yonkof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yonkof.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yonkof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yonkof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

