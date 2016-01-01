Dr. Yen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Yen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Yen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from McGovern Medical School.
Locations
Jennifer Yen9701 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77042 Directions (713) 123-4567
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Yen, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1003143736
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- McGovern Medical School
- University Texas Houston
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
