Dr. Jennifer Yeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Yeh works at Heart Care Bluffton in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.