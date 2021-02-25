Dr. Jennifer Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Wu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.
Dr Jennifer S Wu PC663 Main St, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Dr Wu is a consummate and knowledgeable professional. I have trusted her for over 24 years
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Pap Smear, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.