Dr. Jennifer Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
Digestive Disease Physicians4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 305, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 751-5763
Digestive Disease Physicians6355 Walker Ln Ste 303, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 751-5763
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wu is a compassionate, professional, and skilled listener and doctor. She answered all my questions, and made sure I was very comfortable before, during, and after the procedure. The team at GI Endoscopy Center of Northern Virginia is also top notch. On top of that everyone seems genuinely happy at work. There was so much laughter as the staff went about making sure all the patients were fine from check-in to post-op. I unreservedly recommend Dr. Wu and the center.
About Dr. Jennifer Wu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1437324894
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
