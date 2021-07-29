Dr. Jennifer Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Wu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 21 Murray St Fl 3, New York, NY 10007 Directions (646) 701-0021
Robert M Smith MD PC993 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 744-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wu delivered both my children and has been there for my wife consistently over the past 13 years in countless ways. She has been an advocate, counselor, physician and friend as we have navigated various challenges. I recommend her warmly and confidently and am deeply grateful for her support of the health of our family.
About Dr. Jennifer Wu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1366487126
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
