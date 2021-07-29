Overview

Dr. Jennifer Wu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.



They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.