Overview

Dr. Jennifer Woodland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Hope, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.



Dr. Woodland works at Champaign Dental Group in New Hope, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.