Overview

Dr. Jennifer Wojtowicz, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Wojtowicz works at Western Reserve Physicians Inc in Hudson, OH with other offices in Streetsboro, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.