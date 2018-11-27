Dr. Wojtowicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Wojtowicz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Wojtowicz, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.
Dr. Wojtowicz works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology & Neuroscience Assocs5655 Hudson Dr Ste 110, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 650-5110
-
2
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center - Streetsboro9318 State Route 14, Streetsboro, OH 44241 Directions (330) 422-7715Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely LOVE having Dr. Wojtowicz as my endocrinologist. I found her on my own, after having a bad experience with a different endocrinologist (who pushed only synthroid medication like she was getting kick backs and would only test TSH & T4. Dr. Wojtowicz tested everything to get a baseline for me, and we decided to keep me on Armour & to add Cytamel to my daily meds. She is hard to get into sometimes, but she is WORTH the wait. Best decision ever.
About Dr. Jennifer Wojtowicz, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1508956830
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wojtowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wojtowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wojtowicz has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wojtowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wojtowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wojtowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wojtowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wojtowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.