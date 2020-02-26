Overview

Dr. Jennifer Witt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Doctor Of Medicine, University Of Colorado Health Science Center, Denver, Co and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Witt works at St. Luke's in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.