Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Wilson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Wilson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center and Oklahoma State University Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
-
1
Osu Medicine Midtown4415 S Harvard Ave Ste 125, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 748-8111
-
2
Osu Medical Group3345 S Harvard Ave Ste 201, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 748-8111
-
3
OSU Osteopathic Medicine Center2345 Southwest Blvd Fl 2, Tulsa, OK 74107 Directions (918) 561-1131
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Dr Wilson provides thorough patient intake and advises patient care based upon patient life goals and wishes. She improved my quality of life! Her OMT improved my range of motion AND reduced my pain! She is a great doctor and always learning!
About Dr. Jennifer Wilson, DO
- Family Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1932464500
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State University
- Largo Medical Center, Fl
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- The Pennsylvania State Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.