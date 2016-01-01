See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Jennifer White, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (12)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.

Dr. White works at Eastern Medical Specialists, PC, Birmingham, AL in Birmingham, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    S C Bajaj MD PC
    48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 452, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 838-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dyslipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dyslipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedsores
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Genital Herpes
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jennifer White, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366423584
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White works at Eastern Medical Specialists, PC, Birmingham, AL in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

