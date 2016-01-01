Overview

Dr. Jennifer C Wells, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wells works at Carilion Clinic Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine - Roanoke in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Borderline Personality Disorder and Marijuana Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.