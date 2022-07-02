Overview

Dr. Jennifer Weiss, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Weiss works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pediatric Rheumatology in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.