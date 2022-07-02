See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Jennifer Weiss, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Weiss, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Weiss works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pediatric Rheumatology in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    IMUS Pediatric Center
    30 Prospect Ave Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-5306

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Still's Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Still's Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 02, 2022
    I have seen Dr Weiss for 4 years for JIA. She is extremely knowledgeable and caring. Her examination is very thorough and she takes time to explain everything and answer all my questions. I am now transferring to an adult rheumatologist and I'm confident doing so cuz Dr Weiss has my back. Thank you for all the years of wonderful care and service!
    Sora — Jul 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Weiss, MD

    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487608337
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pediatric Rheumatology in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Weiss’s profile.

    Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

