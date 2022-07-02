Dr. Jennifer Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Weiss, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
IMUS Pediatric Center30 Prospect Ave Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-5306
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Weiss for 4 years for JIA. She is extremely knowledgeable and caring. Her examination is very thorough and she takes time to explain everything and answer all my questions. I am now transferring to an adult rheumatologist and I'm confident doing so cuz Dr Weiss has my back. Thank you for all the years of wonderful care and service!
About Dr. Jennifer Weiss, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1487608337
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
