Dr. Jennifer Weidner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weidner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Weidner, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Weidner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Dr. Weidner works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Center for Women's Health at Providence3270 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 595-1811
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weidner?
Dr. Weidner we was very friendly and was open to answering any questions if needed.
About Dr. Jennifer Weidner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962765552
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Drexel University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weidner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weidner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weidner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weidner works at
Dr. Weidner speaks Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Weidner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weidner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weidner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weidner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.