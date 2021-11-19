Overview

Dr. Jennifer Weidner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.



Dr. Weidner works at Advanced Center for Women's Health at Providence in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.