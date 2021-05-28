Dr. Jennifer Way, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Way is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Way, DO
Dr. Jennifer Way, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Amarpreet Brar MD Inc4455 W 117th St Ste 502, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (424) 236-4800
Los Angeles Office1414 S Grand Ave Ste 456, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 745-6047
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Extremely thorough and professional. Highly recommended. Never seemed rushed and is very approachable and determined to find solutions
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Way has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Way accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Way has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
