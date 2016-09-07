Dr. Jennifer Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ward, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Ward, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ward works at
Locations
-
1
Cyril C. Wong LLC11009 Hearth Rd, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 688-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ward?
I have a 15 year old boy with severe quadriplegic cerebral palsy. I moved to the area recently and was very nervous about changing doctors. I am happy to say that Jennifer Ward is by far the best doctor that I have ever encountered. She is caring, knowledgeable and always willing to go the extra mile for my son. I only wish that she was my doctor as well. You can trust her to methodically approach any medical issue with the utmost professionalism. Her entire staff is wonderful, also doing whatev
About Dr. Jennifer Ward, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- 1275626780
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward works at
Dr. Ward speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.