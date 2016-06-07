Dr. Jennifer Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Walker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
University of Massachusetts Memorial55 Lake Ave N Ste S3-755, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a aortic heart valve replacement she is a great doctor, caring and great at what she does.
About Dr. Jennifer Walker, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.